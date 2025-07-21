Cefetra strengthens grain buying team with new appointments

Agricultural market leader Cefetra has added new talent to its grain buying operation with the appointment of five farm buyers to strengthen its regional coverage and trading capabilities.

The staff additions, who span key agricultural regions across England and Scotland, come on the back of the appointment of experienced senior leaders and reinforce Cefetra's commitment to growing its presence in grain growing areas.

With a national team of grain buyers, Cefetra has regional offices across England and Scotland and supplies customers in the animal nutrition, food and drink industries.

Philip Storey and Rebecca McKirgan have both been appointed to the Folkestone centre and will report to regional manager Tim Porter while supporting the expansion of grain buying operations in Kent and the South East.

Evie Baines has joined the Cefetra office based in Stamford, Lincolnshire, where she will report into Clive Barrington-Cramp, who recently joined as regional origination manager for the central region.

Thomas Southwell joins the Yorkshire area operation, reporting to regional origination manager Brian Dugdale, who joined in April to oversee Scotland and northern England. Kirsty McKerrow has been appointed to the Ormiston office in East Lothian, also reporting to Brian Dugdale.

The strategic appointments support Cefetra's ambitious growth plans and demonstrate the company's commitment to building strong relationships with grain growers.

Working alongside national origination manager Samantha Holdstock and the regional management team, the new farm buyers will be responsible for developing relationships with local grain producers and expanding the business into new farming communities.

Samantha Holdstock said: "We are delighted to welcome these five talented individuals to our growing team.

“Each brings valuable experience and local knowledge that will be instrumental in strengthening our relationships with grain growers across England.

"These appointments reflect our continued investment in building the strongest possible regional coverage and our commitment to providing excellent service to farming communities. The expansion of our team demonstrates Cefetra's ambitious plans for success in the grain sector."

The appointments come as Cefetra continues to build on its strong heritage in agricultural trading, with the company maintaining its position as a leading player in the UK grain market.

Founded in 1992, Cefetra Ltd has an annual turnover of over £1.5bn and has its headquarters in Glasgow.