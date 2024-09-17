Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ovo Energy faces a £2.37 million fine from Ofgem for mishandling complaints

1,395 customers experienced delays of up to 18 months in resolving their complaints

There were also delays in implementing decisions from the Energy Ombudsman

Affected customers will receive a total of £378,512 in compensation

Nearly 1,400 energy customers are set to receive compensation after one of the UK’s largest providers was hit by a £2.37 million fine for mishandling complaints.

Energy regulator Ofgem has levied the fine against Ovo Energy after it said 1,395 customers experienced significant delays in their complaints being addressed, with some waiting up to 18 months.

There were also delays in Ovo implementing Energy Ombudsman decisions once complaints were escalated.

So who exactly will see compensation from Ovo, and what do you need to do to claim it? Here is everything you need to know.

Who will receive compensation from Ovo?

Ofgem has imposed a fine on Ovo Energy after finding that 1,395 customers faced substantial delays in their complaints being resolved.

Ovo will compensate affected customers with a total of £378,512, and has contributed an additional £2 million to the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme, acknowledging the serious impact on consumers, according to Ofgem.

Jacqui Gehrmann, deputy director of retail compliance at Ofgem, said: “Ovo failed to adequately protect and respond to their customers when it was needed most. This is not acceptable.

“Consumers deserve a clear and timely response when they make a complaint, and that’s why we stepped in quickly when we identified that Ovo’s performance was falling below acceptable standards.”

Ofgem first contacted Ovo in June last year after reported concerns over the time taken to address complaints referred by Citizens Advice Scotland’s Extra Help Unit, as well as to action decisions from the Energy Ombudsman.

An Ovo spokesperson said: “At OVO we want to make sure we give our customers the best experience we can at every turn. We’re now third in the Citizen Advice energy supplier rankings for service.

“However, we recognise that a particular group of our customers in 2023 waited longer than we’d like for a resolution and were overdue a response from us, so we’ve sent them a letter of apology and compensation to help.”

How can I claim compensation?

If you were among the 1,395 customers affected, Ofgem has confirmed you should receive direct communication from Ovo with details on how to claim your compensation.

Once you receive the letter or email from Ovo, carefully review the information provided, it should outline the compensation amount and the process for receiving it.

After you’ve submitted any required information, keep an eye on your bank account or other payment methods specified by Ovo to ensure you receive the compensation.

If you don’t receive communication from Ovo or if you have any questions about the process, contact their customer service team for assistance. They can provide guidance and address any concerns you might have.

If you’ve been affected by Ovo Energy’s complaint delays or have any thoughts on the compensation process, we’d love to hear from you! Share your experiences, ask questions, or offer your insights in the comments section.