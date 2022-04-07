First Glasgow increases entry rate of pay as recruitment drive continues

First Glasgow has ramped up its drive for new recruits across Glasgow by announcing an increase in entry level pay for existing PCV licence holders.

The firm is offering drivers with an existing Passenger Carrying Vehicle (PCV) licence £12 per hour as an entry rate of pay, with the introduction of faster pay progression meaning new colleagues can reach the highest rate of pay within just two years of joining.

First Glasgow has vacancies at its Blantyre, Overtown, Scotstoun, Dumbarton and City Centre (Caledonia) depots.

Last year, the company launched a significant £4000 joining bonus for new drivers with an existing PCV licence. This fresh offer aims to entice new recruits to join the business by providing the improved benefit immediately, rather than requiring drivers to have been employed for a year with the business before being eligible for the bonus.

Drivers can earn more than £30,000 per year with overtime. There is the opportunity to work two, three, four, five and six day weeks in addition to more flexible part-time shifts such as a 25-hour working week (five hours a day) across the Greater Glasgow area, which have been introduced to reflect an improved work life balance.

First Glasgow is hiring.

First Glasgow head of operations, Paul Clark, said: “Our recruitment campaign is continuing at pace, and we are making every effort to attract new entrants to the industry with a number of different initiatives including flexible working patterns for drivers in Glasgow.

“The industry is experiencing a shortage in driver numbers at levels it has never seen before. We are actively looking to make our remuneration level as attractive as possible while making the application process as easier than ever for anyone wishing to apply.

“First Glasgow has lots to offer our drivers including our new PCV licence holder increased entry level pay, flexible working patterns, the opportunity to work with new state-of-the-art zero emissions electric vehicles, and much, much more. There has never been a more exciting time to join First Bus.”