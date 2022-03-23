FlyBe announces new Glasgow Airport routes - here are the new routes and launch dates

Two new Glasgow routes have been announced by Flybe as the collapsed airline seeks to take off again next month under new ownership.

Flights will commence from April 13, with Flybe offering up to 530 flights per week across 23 routes with more to be announced in the months ahead.

Flybe’s lowest fares in many UK domestic markets will start as low as £29.99.

What are the new Glasgow routes?

From next month the airline will be running services between Belfast City and Glasgow. These will start on April 14 and run up to four times every day.

FlyBe will be offering services between Birmingham and Glasgow from July 28, up to three times every day.

Other key UK regional routes for the new airline will include Birmingham to Edinburgh, Belfast City to Birmingham, Belfast City to East Midlands, Belfast City to Leeds Bradford, Belfast City to London-Heathrow, Belfast City to Manchester, and Leeds Bradford to London-Heathrow.

Flybe will also offer international flights from Amsterdam to Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands and London-Heathrow in addition to Summer flights from Birmingham to Avignon and Brest, as well as Southampton to Avignon and Toulon.

‘Airline that people love’

Flybe CEO, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are delighted to now be out for sale and starting service next month. We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones. Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.

“Our goal is to create an airline that people love, and we aim to do that by making air travel on Flybe an easy and enjoyable experience so you will fly with us again in the future.