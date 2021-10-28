Glasgow could see return of Toys ‘R’ Us stores in 2022

Much loved Toys ‘R’ Us stores look set to reopen across the United Kingdom as early as next year but will Glasgow feature?

Just before Toys ‘R’ Us went into administration in the UK in 2018 it had three stores in Glasgow as well as many, many others across the country.

It was announced on Wednesday that New York-based WHP Global had secured a long-term deal with Australia’s Toys “R” Us ANZ to launch both digital and bricks-and-mortar stores.

The deal applies to both Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us.

“We selected Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ as our partner to expand into the United Kingdom because of their proven success in launching with us in Australia under the leadership of their CEO, Dr. Louis Mittoni,” said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys”R”Us Chairman and CEO.

“Toys ’R’ Us today is a vibrant business with over 900 stores and e-commerce sites across 25+ countries generating over US$2 billion a year in sales and growing, especially with the new launches underway for both the US and UK markets.”

Toys ‘R’ Us look set to start selling into the UK market again before Christmas via its established digital channels in Australia.

Toys ‘R’ Us shut all UK stores in 2018 after the business filed for bankruptcy in the USA the year before.