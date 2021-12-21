Glasgow City Council has issued a call for suppliers to carry out a £10 million refurbishment of a Manchester entertainment complex.

Printworks is a huge site in the city, with one of the largest IMAX screens in Europe – boasting a range of 20 bars and restaurants.

The council published a contract notice looking for a firm to carry out external and internal refurbishment of the leisure destination.

The local authority has confirmed Printworks is owned by the Strathclyde Pension Fund with the council carrying out administrative work on its behalf.

The Printworks property – which has five levels – is in line to get LED screens replaced, renewal of entrances, new external cladding, flooring and other work under the contract.

A council spokesman said: “The property is owned by Strathclyde Pension Fund and Glasgow City Council handles certain administrative work on its behalf.”

The massive pension pot had investment assets of £26.3 billion on March 31 this year according to an annual report.

Staff from 12 Scottish councils including Glasgow and other employers pay into the Strathclyde Pension Fund, which has about 258,000 members.

The Scottish Police Authority, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Scottish Water are also on the list of employers.

Glasgow councillor Malcolm Cunning who previously served on the Strathclyde Pension Fund Sub committee said: “The £26 billion is spread across a wide range of investments” and “it “is the right thing to do” to guarantee a return.

The Labour leader said the fund is “remarkably successful” in protecting the interests of pensioners.

He said money is also specifically set aside for local investment and supporting start-ups.

The Strathclyde Pension Fund’s annual report said it was created in 1974 – and has been managed by Glasgow City Council since 1996.

Strathclyde is the second largest of the UK Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) funds.

A notice on Public Contracts Scotland on the Printworks tender said: “This contract is to appoint a contractor to carry out the internal and external refurbishment of the Printworks integrated leisure destination in Manchester.”

It added: “The building is arranged over five levels and comprises a variety of leisure uses and identities: a 20-screen cinema, family leisure attractions, health club” and “several restaurants and bars.”

The deadline for submissions has now passed.

The iconic Manchester venue has recently been granted planning permission for redevelopment.

A large number of decision makers, advisers and practitioners are involved in running the Strathclyde Pension Fund according to its annual report.