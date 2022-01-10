Hilton Glasgow Grosvenor hotel in West End reopens with new branding

The landmark Hilton Glasgow Grosvenor hotel on Byres Road in Glasgow’s West End has reopened under new branding to reflect its change in ownership.

The site, owned and operated by a company of the Mastcraft Group and in partnership with Scottish-based 7 Hospitality Management (7H), is now known as the Glasgow Grosvenor Hotel.

What is the Glasgow Grosvenor?

The four-star, 97-bed hotel in a grade-A listed, converted terrace of Venetian-style townhouses is located at the junction between Byres Road and Great Western Road, and overlooks Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

It houses the BoVine steak restaurant and BeGin cocktail bar in addition to function spaces including the ballroom with a capacity for 400 delegates.

‘Delighted’

Newly appointed general manager Gordon Fraser heads up the team, which has kept all staff from when the hotel was under its previous ownership. The property was once owned by what is now NatWest.

7H praised the onboarding of the “upscale” hotel, saying it is a “fantastic” asset to complement its fast-growing portfolio.

Managing director Richard Ellison, who has more than three decades’ experience working in hospitality, said: “We are delighted with the appointment of 7H to support the hotel owners in helping to realise the significant potential in this high-end city centre, four-star hotel. The hotel has a lot of memories for many people in Glasgow and our hotel team will ensure that we continue to deliver a true Glasgow hospitality welcome.”