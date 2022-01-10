The last few remaining two-bed flats in the North Kelvin Apartments development in North Kelvinside are now on the market.
The development of 85 apartments, undertaken by Spectrum Properties, has seen the completion of the preservation of the historic and much-admired former Shakespeare Street public school, and includes the addition of two new build apartment blocks within the school grounds.
Fixed price
Pamela Aitken, sales manager at selling agents, Savills, said: “At a fixed price of £220,000 for a West End apartment, including a parking space, lots of ready buyers have been contacting our sales office now that the release of the final 9 apartments has been launched.
“There are few developments in the West End area of such good value and fixed price, that buyers are acknowledging these benefits over the crazy unpredictability of offers-over bids on second hand properties.”
‘Remarkable building’
Bill Roddie, managing director, said: “The old school at Shakespeare Street is a remarkable building which maximised natural light for its pupils with two-and-a-half storey windows.
“We are pleased not only to have preserved it but also to have mirrored its architectural qualities and tall windows in the new buildings while remaining in keeping with the surrounding built environment.”
Historic schemes
The Shakespeare Building is the latest in a long line of architecturally significant properties which have been kept in the city’s heritage portfolio by Spectrum, using advanced preservation and restoration techniques such as façade retention.
It has converted sites such as Hillhead High School in Cecil Street in Glasgow, the former Hydepark Public School in Springburn and Shettleston Public Baths.
It also converted art collector and city benefactor Sir William Burrell’s Great Western Road mansion and is currently engaged in the retention and development of the former Golfhill School near Glasgow Royal Infirmary.