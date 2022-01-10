The final nine apartments at a popular West End development have been released.

The last few remaining two-bed flats in the North Kelvin Apartments development in North Kelvinside are now on the market.

The North Kelvin apartments are available with a fixed price.

The development of 85 apartments, undertaken by Spectrum Properties, has seen the completion of the preservation of the historic and much-admired former Shakespeare Street public school, and includes the addition of two new build apartment blocks within the school grounds.

Fixed price

Pamela Aitken, sales manager at selling agents, Savills, said: “At a fixed price of £220,000 for a West End apartment, including a parking space, lots of ready buyers have been contacting our sales office now that the release of the final 9 apartments has been launched.

“There are few developments in the West End area of such good value and fixed price, that buyers are acknowledging these benefits over the crazy unpredictability of offers-over bids on second hand properties.”

‘Remarkable building’

Bill Roddie, managing director, said: “The old school at Shakespeare Street is a remarkable building which maximised natural light for its pupils with two-and-a-half storey windows.

The two-bed flats are now on the market.

“We are pleased not only to have preserved it but also to have mirrored its architectural qualities and tall windows in the new buildings while remaining in keeping with the surrounding built environment.”

Historic schemes

The Shakespeare Building is the latest in a long line of architecturally significant properties which have been kept in the city’s heritage portfolio by Spectrum, using advanced preservation and restoration techniques such as façade retention.

It has converted sites such as Hillhead High School in Cecil Street in Glasgow, the former Hydepark Public School in Springburn and Shettleston Public Baths.