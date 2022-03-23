Topgolf in Glasgow has moved a step closer to opening, as its team gathered for an official topping out ceremony.

Topgolf’s vice president of international, Steve Lane was joined by representatives from South Lanarkshire Council, Clyde Gateway, Scottish Enterprise, Visit Scotland and the many partners involved in the planning and construction of the project including; Luddon Construction, Ashfield Land, CCA (architects), Will Rudd Davidson (engineers), Turley (planners), Currie & Brown (project managers) and DSSR (consulting engineers).

The 45,000sq ft, three-level venue golfing attraction is scheduled to open at the end of the year and will introduce a new way of golfing to both golfing fans and novices.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located just off the M74, the venue is part of Clyde Gateway, one of Scotland’s biggest and most ambitious regeneration programmes.

What is Topgolf?

Topgolf Glasgow will feature three-storeys with 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays where players will experience the unique technology-driven fun communities have grown to know and love in an open-air and energetic environment.

Topgolf had a topping out ceremony.

The signature experience features point-scoring games, chef-driven menus, signature drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages, with private event rooms for corporate meetings and celebrations.

‘Top class entertainment’

It’s the global sports and entertainment brand’s first location in Scotland, and Steve Lane is confident Glaswegians are going to love the concept.

He said: “Topgolf has locations around the globe and has a proven track record of providing top class entertainment and fun for both golfers and non-golfers.

“Our Glasgow venue will be the first in the UK to use our signature technology; utilize micro-chipped golf balls and Toptracer technology which will offer even more interactive and dynamic experience for visitors.

“Our construction partners have been hard at work preparing the site and kicking off building works and it’s already starting to take shape. We’re on track for our launch at the end of this year and we’re looking forward to offering more sneak previews of what to expect very soon.”

Martin McKay, executive director of regeneration at Clyde Gateway, said: “Clyde Gateway has worked with South Lanarkshire Council and Ashfield Land to attract investment into the site and we are thrilled to welcome Topgolf to the area.

“It is another multi-million-pound boost for Rutherglen, following the many new office and industrial buildings constructed in the last few years at Rutherglen Links Business Park and the hundreds of new jobs that it has attracted. The new jobs with Topgolf are a further economic boost for local communities and Clyde Gateway and South Lanarkshire Council are working to ensure local people have every opportunity to secure employment.