Bridget McConnell (63) will step down as chief executive of Glasgow Life in May after 24 years of running the council charity

Mrs McConnell who is married to former Labour first minister Jack McConnell has also had a significant role in major city projects like the £35 million refurbishment of Kelvingrove Art Gallery as well as the building of the £74 million Riverside Museum and the £113 million Emirates Arena.

A former pupil of Our Lady’s High School, she is a graduate of St Andrews and Stirling Universities where she gained an MA (Hons) in Fine Arts, Diploma in Industrial Admin; M Ed and Doctor of Education,