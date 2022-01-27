Kilsyth woman Bridget MConnell is stepping down as chief executive of Glasgow Life

A woman from Kilsyth who was instrumental in bringing the Commonwealth Games to Glasgow is set for retirement after describing her role she has played in the city’s cultural and sporting life as “an absolute honour.”

Thursday, 27th January 2022, 9:51 am

Bridget McConnell (63) will step down as chief executive of Glasgow Life in May after 24 years of running the council charity

Mrs McConnell who is married to former Labour first minister Jack McConnell has also had a significant role in major city projects like the £35 million refurbishment of Kelvingrove Art Gallery as well as the building of the £74 million Riverside Museum and the £113 million Emirates Arena.

A former pupil of Our Lady’s High School, she is a graduate of St Andrews and Stirling Universities where she gained an MA (Hons) in Fine Arts, Diploma in Industrial Admin; M Ed and Doctor of Education,

Mrs McConnell was was also made a CBE in 2015 New Year’s Honours list for Services to Culture.

