Major retailer set to open Argyle Street store, after plans for empty unit approved

Plans for an empty city centre store have been approved.

Glasgow City Council has given the green light to proposals to transform the former Next store on Argyle Street, which closed at the beginning of 2022.

We had previously reported that Deichmann had submitted plans for a second city centre store.

The former Next store on Argyle Street.

The council has now approved plans for frontage changes to the old Next unit, with the footwear retailer set to move in.

It is set to open later in 2022, with an opening date now set for Thursday, October 13.

The new store will create around 25 jobs.