New procurement paths unlock public sector deals for SMEs

Local businesses urged to tap into lucrative public sector contracts

TWO brand-new opportunities set to drive forward Scottish public sector infrastructure and energy efficiency projects in Scotland opened in late February 2025.

The Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), Scotland’s largest free-to-join procurement organisation, has introduced two Dynamic Purchasing Systems (DPS) designed to make it easier for businesses to compete for public sector work across Scotland.

Scottish SMEs can now apply for the Repairs and Maintenance Works DPS and the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Technology DPS, each offering valuable opportunities in their respective sectors.

Lesley Peaty, Regional Director for The Scottish Procurement Alliance, said: “These new systems are designed to tackle two critical areas within Scotland’s public sector procurement.

“The Energy Efficiency and Renewable Technology DPS ensures that vital green infrastructure and evolving technology, such as solar PV systems, heat pumps, and battery storage, is properly maintained, supporting Scotland’s transition to net zero while creating opportunities for specialist SMEs.

“Meanwhile, the Repairs & Maintenance DPS provides a fast, reactive and flexible route for urgent and scheduled repairs across public buildings and social housing, ensuring that essential services like plumbing, electrical, and structural maintenance are carried out efficiently.

“By keeping these opportunities open for new suppliers, we are ensuring public sector organisations always have access to a growing, high-quality supply chain while giving local businesses the chance to contribute and thrive.”

Unlike traditional framework agreements also offered by SPA, which lock in a fixed list of suppliers for several years, a DPS remains open for the duration of the agreement, allowing new businesses to join at any time.

This flexibility ensures a constantly evolving pool of suppliers, making work opportunities more accessible for SMEs while giving public sector buyers greater choice and adaptability.

Lesley added: “By breaking down barriers to entry, we are ensuring that SMEs, many of which are the backbone of our local economy, have a fair opportunity to contribute to public sector projects.

“These DPSs are built around accessibility, sustainability, and social value, ensuring that Scotland’s procurement model supports community wealth-building while driving progress towards improving housing standards and tackling key net-zero issues.

“This aligns with the direction set out in the new Community Wealth Building Bill, which champions local economic resilience and inclusive growth.

“By making it easier for smaller, local firms to win public sector work, we’re helping ensure that more of Scotland’s public spending stays within communities, ultimately creating jobs, strengthening supply chains, and building long-term economic resilience.”

The Energy Efficiency and Renewable Technology DPS is designed to support Scotland’s transition to a low-carbon future by ensuring that vital green infrastructure remains efficient and well-maintained.

It provides public sector organisations with access to trusted suppliers for the servicing and repair of solar PV systems, air and ground source heat pumps, battery storage, district heating systems, and HVAC systems.

By keeping these assets in optimal condition, the DPS helps improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and support Scotland’s net zero targets.

The Repairs & Maintenance DPS ensures that public buildings, housing, and other key infrastructures are kept safe, functional, and fit for purpose.

This DPS covers emergency and scheduled repairs, including plumbing, electrical, and structural works. It also includes roofing, drainage, and external maintenance, offering a streamlined route for public sector buyers to source dependable contractors.

This ensures urgent issues are addressed quickly while maintaining long-term upkeep of essential facilities, improving the quality and sustainability of Scotland’s built environment.

SPA currently supports over 700 live projects worth £1.1 billion and works with 300 suppliers, offering them a valuable route to public sector contracts. Public sector partners also benefit from specialist procurement, technical, and social value support and guidance.

Through its Community Benefit Fund (CBF), SPA reinvests in Scottish communities with help from its partnership with local housing charity, Lintel Trust.

Since 2017, the CBF has awarded £1.1 million in grants to 102 projects, attracting match funding in excess of £1.2 million. It has supported projects focused on social inclusion, employability, mental health, and youth programmes, helping over 35k people and delivering £5.7 million in social value.

To learn more about SPA, please visit: https://www.scottishprocurement.scot/

To learn more about the DPS, please visit: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/lhc/aspx/Tenders/Current