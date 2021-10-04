Oldest Glasgow company still in operation revealed

A new study has revealed the oldest companies in the UK, including Glasgow’s longest-running company.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 4th October 2021, 2:04 pm

The map shows the oldest companies in the UK. Pic: businessfinancing.co.uk.

There are six million active companies in the UK, but how many will be around in 100 years’ time? With around 25-30 per cent not able to reach their second anniversary, it’s amazing that some companies have lasted not just decades, but centuries.

What is the oldest company in Glasgow: According to a study by businessfinancing.co.uk, the oldest Glasgow company still in operation is Laings of Glasgow.

The jewellers, found in Argyll Arcade, was launched in 1840 and now has branches across the UK.

What about the rest of the UK: The website looked at the longest-running companies in 58 of the UK’s cities - and the oldest one can be found in Scotland.

The Aberdeen Harbour Board was founded in 1136 by King David I of Scotland, almost 500 years before the oldest English company.

Trinity House came second, founded in 1514.

