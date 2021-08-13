Plans for Glasgow city centre pub rejected

The proposal would have seen a new bar created at 72 Glassford Street - a former bookmakers.

However, Glasgow City Council planning officers rejected the plans, noting that they were not in accordance with the development plan.

The rejection notice also stated that the applicant did not include ‘provision of adequate waste and recycling storage’, planned changes to the front of the building were contrary to several policies, and that it would have an ‘unacceptable’ impact on neighbouring residential properties.