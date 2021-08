F45 has been given the green light to create a new gym in Glasgow’s west end.

The site for the new gym. Pic: Google Maps.

The company wants to turn part of the ground floor and basement level of the Vinicombe Street property into a circuit class based gym.

The F45 gym will be just yards from The Gym’s own west end hub.

It is intended that the gym will operate between 6am-10pm.