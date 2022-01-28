Staff at the popular school outdoor centre Blairvadach are facing constant uncertainty as the facility is continuously under threat of closure, a meeting has heard.

Council officer Donnie Macleod said Blairvadach “has been a central part of the DNA of Glasgow for the last 50 years.”

Sustainable future

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Macleod made the comments as he delivered a report on the pupil programme, which is due to see the service restructured to ensure a “sustainable future.”

The outdoor activity centre.

The education, skills and early years city policy committee yesterday heard there are plans to increase its reach and “curricular impact.”

There are hopes to increase occupancy at residential courses from about 11,000 to 13,000.

Pointing out the impact of the service on children, Mr Macleod said: “We all know the memories of a residential visit last a lifetime for many of our citizens.”

Blairvadach gives pupils breaks away offering water and land based activities in Rhu, 45 minutes outside Glasgow.

There is also a city centre base at the Pinkston Watersports centre.

A report laid out to the committee said more children have been attending every year over the last decade.

Challenges

Laying out challenges facing the employees of Blairvadach, Mr Macleod said: “There is an ongoing uncertainty for staff – the fact that the centre is often identified as a potential budget saving and the threat of closure. We have seen the pain of that in the recent past despite the fact it has been a central part of the DNA of Glasgow for the last 50 years.”

Blairvadach allows children from poorer backgrounds the chance to enjoy outdoor education experiences, which they wouldn’t normally have access to.

Work underway will see children in care benefiting from a new therapeutic outdoor education programme.

Service transformation recommendations include schools eco adventure trips, supported study weekends and Glasgow schools holiday programmes.

As part of a review pupils, parent, teachers and others were asked to give their opinions on what they would like the service to provide going forward.

The report presented to councillors said there would be a “slight reduction in number of personnel due to restructuring.”