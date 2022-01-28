Glasgow is readying itself for potentially disruptive weather this weekend.

The Met Office has issued two yellow status weather warnings for Glasgow.

The first weather alert is for wind and it kicks in at 4.00am on Saturday and will be valid up until 3.00pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An area of strong winds will cross Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and some northern counties of England on Saturday morning before easing during the afternoon,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.

“Gusts of widely 50-60 mph are expected and there is a chance of a brief period of gusts in excess of 70 mph in places, particularly for parts of eastern Scotland later in the morning,” added the Met Office.

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

The second weather alert is also for wind and is valid from 6.00pm on Sunday to 12.00pm on Monday.

“On Sunday evening a spell of strong northwesterly winds is likely to develop across western Scotland, and then progress southeastwards eventually easing away from the North Sea coastlines during Monday morning,” said the Met Office.

“The strongest wind gusts will mostly occur around the coastlines and over the hills, with many of these exposed locations expected to see gusts reach 50-60 mph for a time.

“In addition, a small chance that a very limited part of the area could see a short period of more damaging gusts, that could reach 60-70mph inland, and 70-80mph around exposed coasts and hills,” the Met Office concluded.

What to expect:

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto susceptible sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Friday January 28 - Tuesday February 1

Headline:

Turning wet and windy this afternoon.

Today:

A dry start but thickening cloud brings rain and drizzle by late morning. This initially for Argyll and the north, but spreading south later. Light southwesterly winds strengthening to strong through the afternoon, locally gale force on western coasts. Mild. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight:

Cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle continuing, turning heavy and persistent by morning. Gusty strong to gale force southwesterly winds, locally severe gales on the west coast later. Unseasonably mild. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Saturday:

Rain soon clearing to leave bright spells and blustery showers, easing later. Gale or severe gale force southwesterly winds becoming northwesterly and easing through the afternoon. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: