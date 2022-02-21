Rainbow Room stylists named as finalists for International Hairdressing Awards

Stylists at Glasgow-based hairdressing salon Rainbow Room International have been named as finalists at the International Hairdressing Awards.

Suzie McGill, director of Rainbow Room International’s Uddingston salon, and Dylan Brittain, director of Rainbow Room International’s George Square salon, have been announced as finalists in the 2022 International Hairdressing Awards for the International Women’s Commercial Collection category.

Why were they shortlisted?

To enter the competition, Suzie and Dylan had to submit photographic work showcasing their hairdressing skills and talent before being chosen as one of three finalists for the Best International Women’s Commercial Collection category by a jury panel of renowned industry icons.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzie and Dylan are up for an award.

What are the International Hairdressing Awards?

The International Hairdressing Awards are an independent beauty organisation, powered by hairdressers, and now in their fourth year, the competition has registered fantastic figures, with almost 500 collections from 38 different countries being entered for participation.

The 2022 awards ceremony will take place in Madrid on May 16.

In March. Mikel Luzea, IHA director and founder, and Sergi Bancells, global ambassador of the awards, will travel around the world together with a recording team to personally announce the awards to the winners, by surprise and with live broadcasting via the internet.

The footage that will be recorded during the world tour will be used for the realisation of a docu-reality for television platforms. Following the world tour, the seven winners will be invited to attend the great night of hairdressing industry in Madrid, on May 16, where The International Hairdressing Awards’ evening will consist of a purple carpet (the red carpet of global hairdressing), a catwalk with the most important hairdressing teams of the world, and the awards ceremony, where the seven winners will be crowned.

‘An honour’

Suzie said: “To finalise for the International Hairdressing Awards is an incredible feeling. So many industry professionals enter these awards and to have been chosen as one of the finalists is an honour. We’d love to bring the trophy back to the UK.”

Dylan added: “We are absolutely delighted to have been announced as finalists for the International Women’s Commercial Collection in this year’s International Hairdressing Awards.