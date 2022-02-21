After Storm Eunice delivered major travel disruption last week, Storm Franklin has arrived - but will it cause as much disruption?

Storm Franklin has officially arrived in the UK, just after Storm Eunice battered the UK, causing major disruption and damage.

Some parts of Scotland have received yellow weather warnings from the Met Office for strong winds.

So what flights could be cancelled from Glasgow Airport today?

Were flights cancelled last week due to Storm Eunice?

Storm Eunice brought widespread travel disruption across the UK, with some delays and cancellations at Glasgow Airport confirmed.

There were a number of cancelled arrivals from destinations including Heathrow, Exeter, and Southampton.

Flights departing to Amsterdam were also cancelled, and there were delays for flights to Belfast.

Are flights cancelled from Glasgow today?

There have been numerous cancellations today already in departures and arrivals, with the main places being London, and Amsterdam.

However, the outlook for the rest of the day seems promising with almost all flights going ahead as normal. It is advised that you keep an eye on your flight via your airline website or app.

How can I check my flight status?

Glasgow Airport (Glasgow Airport: five busiest routes to and from the city revealed ) currently advises that you check with your airline directly on their website or by phone to get updates on whether your flight has been cancelled or not.

You can also check your flight on sites such as FightRadar and FlightStats to see if there have been any delays, diversions or cancellations.

Can planes fly in storms?

Yes they can, however it is dependent on the aircraft. Each plane will have its own limitations and will be able to handle some weather conditions better than others.

According to Skyscanner, the weather conditions can create difficult circumstances when it comes to taking off and landing.

Skyscanner states on its website: “take-off and landing are the only times during a flight when high winds can result in flight delays - most every flight deals with high winds at some point during its climb or descent.

“With this in mind, horizontal winds (also known as “crosswinds”) in excess of 30-35 kts (about 34-40 mph) are generally prohibitive of take-off and landing.”

What weather warning is in place for Glasgow?

The Met Office has three types of weather warnings, yellow, amber and red.

Currently yellow weather warnings are widespread across the UK upon Storm Franklin’s arrival. However, the yellow warning is just touching the outskirts of Glasgow.

Yellow is the most common and can vary in severity. They are usually issued when weather conditions will cause some disruption to travel, and cause low level impacts.

What is the Met Office forecast for Glasgow?

Tonight

Going into the evening clouds will begin to form and winds will begin to strengthen. There will be outbreaks of rain across the region by midnight, and it will become increasingly persistent.

Temperatures will hit lows of 3°C.

Tuesday

Rain will clear quickly with bright sunny spells breaking out in between blustery showers.

The showers may turn wintry over the hills.

There will be the occasional strong southerly win that will soon turn westerly.

Wednesday to Saturday

Heavy rain is expected to move to the southeastern areas on Wednesday.

There will be colder and showery conditions with a risk of snow to lower levels on Thursday, as well as wind.