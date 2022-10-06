The operations of the dental practice will be taken over by one of Scotland’s leading dental groups.

Business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Botanics Dental Care, a practice that has been operating in the West End for the last 60 years.

Botanics Dental Care occupies the first floor of a traditional tenement building overlooking Great Western Road.

Botanics Dental Care is a majority private income dental practice with two fully equipped surgeries. The practice focuses on general, preventative, and cosmetic dentistry, including Invisalign and referrals for oral surgery and dental implants.

The previous owner, Colin Gardner, acquired the 60-year-old practice in March 2008. Following the decision to sell, he wanted a buyer who aligned with his thoughts about dentistry and so will now be tying into the practice post-sale, taking on more of a clinical role in the wider group.

Following a confidential sales process, it has been sold to one of Scotland’s leading dental groups.

Owner Colin Gardner commented: “I recently came to the conclusion that the time was right to sell and move on to the next phase of my career – I am in the fortunate position to enjoy dentistry too much to exit from clinical practice and I expect to continue for many years to come.

“I considered handling the sale myself with the help of my solicitor and accountant – I first bought into a practice in 1991 when the process was much simpler. Being aware that the landscape has changed dramatically over the past 30 years, I am so glad that I decided against pursuing that route and instead contacted Christie & Co and discussed taking the business to market. I am delighted to say that the sale of the business has now reached completion and I could not be happier with the result.”

Botanics Dental Care was sold for an undisclosed price.

Joel Mannix, Associate Director – Dental at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said:“I first met Colin a number of years ago where we had initial discussions around his future exit from practice ownership. We kept in regular contact, discussing aspects of the business, until he decided that it was time to go ahead with the sale.