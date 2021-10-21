St Enoch Centre: TJ Hughes, Delhi Darbar and Nando’s opening new stores this month

During October, the St Enoch Centre is welcoming three openings from TJ Hughes, Delhi Darbar and Nando’s.

The new arrivals complement the growing list of operators renewing or signing new leases at St Enoch Centre, which recently underwent a £40m redevelopment.

The new stores

TJ Hughes has signed a 15-year lease and will occupy the 36,000 sq ft former BHS site on the ground floor of the centre and will deliver a retail anchor at the eastern end of the scheme.

The centre’s second Nando’s will provide St Enoch diners with more options of where to get their chicken fix; and popular Bishopbriggs Indian restaurant, Delhi Darbar, is adding some spice with a combination of traditional and modern Indian curries providing even more variety for customers.

These additions compliment the new state-of-the-art VUE cinema, as well as the soon to open Boom: Battle Bar, which will offer a range of gaming experiences all under one roof.

What is the St Enoch Centre saying?

Guy Beaumont, director of development at Sovereign Centros, added: “The combination of these three openings further strengthens our ongoing strategy to provide Glasgow with a fantastic retail, leisure, and dining offering.”