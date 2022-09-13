Will these supermarkets be open on the bank holiday? Find out.

It was confirmed at the weekend that Monday, September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, would be a bank holiday.

The monarch, who served for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral last week, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government announced that there was no obligation to suspend business during the national mourning period.

Supermarket opening times in Glasgow.

However, many people will be given the day off for the bank holiday, while a number of stores have already announced that they will be closing.

Some shops will be operating - with reduced hours - on the bank holiday.

But what impact will it have on supermarkets?

Tesco

It has been reported that Tesco will be closed for four hours, between 10am and 2pm.

Morrisons

It is also understood that Morrisons will be shut between 10am and 2pm.

Aldi

The German supermarket chain has announced that it will be closed for the bank holiday.

Lidl

The discount retail chain also announced on social media that it would be closed for the bank holiday.

Tesco

It has been reported that Tesco will be closed between 10am and 2pm.

Tesco is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Sainsbury’s

The retailer announced that all its stores will be closed, with some minor exceptions. Convenience stores and petrol stations will be open between 5pm and 10pm for essentials.

Waitrose