What is happening at McVitie’s Tollcross factory? When is it closing? How have people reacted?

The owners of the McVitie’s biscuit factory in Tollcross are to go ahead with plans to close the site next year, after rejecting alternative proposals.

The McVitie’s factory in Tollcross. Pic: Google.

What: Pladis gave out redundancy notices to around 450 staff in June and announced the site would be closing in 2022. An action group put forward an alternative plan which included building a new factory, in a bid to save jobs, however, the company ruled that the proposal was ‘not viable’.

When will it close: The factory is now expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Why is it closing: The company, a subsidiary of Turkish conglomerate Yildiz Holding, said the planned closure will “address excess capacity” across UK sites and protect the long-term sustainability of the building.

How have people reacted: Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken, who led the action group alongside Economy Secretary Kate Forbes, said: “I’m very disappointed with the decision that pladis has come to — and the abrupt way it has been announced, with absolutely no regard for the workforce or a community that has supported the business for so long.

“The partners in the action group put forward a significant proposal that would have secured jobs and a future for the company in Glasgow. There was an undertaking from pladis to seriously engage with that proposal but, frankly, I just don’t think it has.

“We have had no warning that this announcement was coming; no explanation of why the proposal has been rejected — and, most concerningly, no meaningful detail on alternatives for the workforce.”