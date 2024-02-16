Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window may have closed over two weeks ago but clubs are still able to strengthen their ranks by snapping up players on free transfers.

With that option available to them, one of Celtic and Rangers' Scottish Premiership rivals have done so to bring a former English Premier League attacker to their club. Aberdeen have added a player who interim boss Neil Warnock has knows very well from his time working with him in the past.

That man is 33-year old winger Junior Hoilett, who football fans will be remember from his time with multiple clubs south of the border in the English Premiership and EFL Championship. The Canadian international, who has a whopping 62 caps for his country, arrives at Pittodrie on a deal until the end of the season.

He turned out for Cardiff City, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Reading among others during his career in England and was most recently playing in Major League Soccer Vancouver Whitecaps. Following his release from the Canadian club side he is now back in the UK to bolster the Dons' attacking options.

"Junior is a player I know well; he’s played for me three times so I know him inside out”, said manager Neil Warnock who worked with Hoilett at QPR and Cardiff City. He’s an international player and I think he’ll benefit the squad between now and the end of the season."

Hoilet added: "I’ve worked with the gaffer before so it was a no brainer to come up here and join him. It’s a great opportunity and I’m just happy at the prospect of getting back out there playing football again under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad. I’ve no doubt he’ll get everyone working together so I’m delighted to be here.