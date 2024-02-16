Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic and Rangers supporters now know the dates, kick off times and how to watch their respective 2023/24 Scottish Cup quarter final ties.

All four quarter-final matches will be broadcast live on television across the weekend of March 9 and 10 as well as a Monday night game. As usual, the two Glasgow clubs have seen their fixtures picked up by Viaplay which means non subscribers will have to pay to watch the matches on TV.

Celtic v Livingston will kick off at 2:30pm on Sunday, March 10 and will be broadcast live on Viaplay. Rangers trip to Easter Road to face Hibs will also be played on the Sunday and will kick off at 5:30pm and will also be shown on Viaplay.

The quarter final action begins on BBC Scotland on Saturday, March 9 as Aberdeen welcome Kilmarnock to Pittodrie for a 12:15pm kick off. The semi finalists will then be decided on the evening of Monday, March 11 as Hearts head to Greenock Morton for a 7:45pm kick off with that match also being broadcast on BBC Scotland.