Glasgow Travel Guide: 8 things every tourist should do their first time in Glasgow

We’re not talking about your typical tourist spots in the city - for sure every visitor should visit Kelvingrove their first time in Glasgow - but we wanted to include some spaces loved by locals that might not be immediately apparent to newcomers.

Even if you’re not a tourist, and you’ve just arrived in Glasgow, if you want to get a vibe of the city these 8 spaces best embody Glasgow’s spirit - you’ll be sure to make some pals along the way.

You can always ask a local for a recommendation - we’re called the friendliest city in the world for a reason - and they’ll be happy to direct you to their favourite pub or restaurant. That’s always a fun way to get around and experience the city, but to get the most out of your trip, check out some of the most interesting local restaurants that come highly recommended by folks here in Glasgow.

Take a look below at 8 of the best spots around the city tourists need to get to know the city on their first visit to Glasgow.

1 . Board the City Sightseeing Bus It might seem a little too tourist-y, but the City Sightseeing Bus is pretty good in Glasgow and a great way to get your grip on the city on your first day here. Now with trips to the East End and Southside, you can get your bearings even more with the real Glasgow. | Jamie Simpson

2 . Sample some Scottish Cuisine While Glasgow offers an alternative Urban Scottish experience to what tourists might consider 'Scotland' to be - there are some great spots to experience some old school Scottish culture. Book yourself a tour with a historic tour group who will walk you through ancient Glaswegian history, or better yet, book yourself a space at Mharsanta - they run a catered immersive experience for tourists - exploring Scottish culture and food in a guided experience. Try the best Scottish produce and whisky, and learn a bit of history while you're at it. | Kaitlin Wraight

3 . The Laurieston The Laurieston is a classic Glaswegian pub with a 60s interior. They've even got an indoor smoking area. What you want to visit for (and it's worth the 5 minute walk from the city centre believe me) is their middle tap Guinness. Experience the Irish stout the way it was meant to be tasted, creamy, room temperature, and surrounded by old guys in an old school pub. | The Laurieston

4 . The Pot Still As someone that's only recently got into whisky - I love the Pot Still - it's the perfect place for tourists to go to learn about whisky. At times it feels like walking into other whisky bars in Glasgow you could get put out the door face first for confusing a Speyside with an Islay - but not in the Pot Still. The staff are friendly and are a veritable font of whisky knowledge. Tell them what you like about a whisky and they'll pop your new favourite dram down right in front of you. Their malt of the month is always fun to check out once in a while too. | The Pot Still