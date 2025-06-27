Glasgow's Best Cocktail Bars 2025: The 15 best cocktail bars in the city this year

We put together this list of the top 15 best cocktail bars in the city to help you along with your plans this year.

Glasgow is one of the best cities in the UK for hospitality - with a vibrant night-life that is rivalled by few others across Britain - and of course a big part of that night-life, is our cities many cocktail bars.

But how do you know where to find the absolute best cocktails in the city when there’s so much choice? We put together this list of 15 of the best cocktail bars in the city to help you along. Still crippled with indecision? Close your eyes and point to one, it’s guaranteed to be boujee.

1 . Kelvingrove Café - 1161 Argyle Street The Kelvingrove Café offers an impressive range of cocktails in the West End in stylish surroundings - the ultimate Glasgow neighbourhood bar for cocktails. | Kelvingrove Cafe

2 . The Locale - 241 North Street Offering cocktails and a massive craft beer range, The Locale has something for everyone | Contributed

3 . Absent Ear - Brunswick Street Merchant City Speakeasy, Absent Ear, offers Van Gogh inspired cocktails with artsy interiors. | Contributed

4 . Stravaigin - 28 Gibson Street In addition to traditional Scottish food, Stravaigin also offers a range of cocktails from Scottish (and not so Scottish) ingredients. | Stravaigin