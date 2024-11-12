Glasgow is an amazing city for tourists, but unlike Edinburgh, the very best examples of the city aren’t signposted as well, that’s why we’ve put to

We’re not talking about your typical tourist spots in the city - for sure every visitor should visit Kelvingrove their first time in Glasgow - but we wanted to include some spaces loved by locals that might not be immediately apparent to newcomers.

Even if you’re not a tourist, and you’ve just arrived in Glasgow, if you want to get a vibe of the city these 8 spaces best embody Glasgow’s spirit - you’ll be sure to make some pals along the way.

You can always ask a local for a recommendation - we’re called the friendliest city in the world for a reason - and they’ll be happy to direct you to their favourite pub or restaurant. That’s always a fun way to get around and experience the city, but to get the most out of your trip, check out some of the most interesting local restaurants that come highly recommended by folks here in Glasgow.

Take a look below at 8 of the best restaurants, tours, pubs, bars, and more around the city tourists need to get to know the city on their first visit to Glasgow.

1 . City sightseeing bus The sight-seeing buses may seem a bit too touristy - but they really are the best way to see all the best spots in one day. Now the open-top city sightseeing buses travel to the East End and Southside - definitely make a point of jumping on if you get the chance | Jamie Simpson

2 . Visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum Entry to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is free and represents the very best of Glaswegian art and culture. It also boasts an extensive international collection worthy of perusing in its own right, including a Dali and Van Gogh. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . The University Cafe After wandering around Kelvingrove, treat yourself to a meal at a Glasgow institution. The University Cafe, has been serving traditional fish and chips alongside some unbelievable ice cream in the West End to cure student hangovers for the last 100 years. Now's also a good chance to check out the University of Glasgow if that's on your list. | Glasgow Life

4 . Glasgow Cathedral Built for St Kentigern - or St Mungo, as he's also known - Glasgow Cathedral is mainland Scotland's most complete medieval cathedral and was the very first building in what would eventually become Glasgow - be sure to check out the Victorian hilltop graveyard, Necropolis, right behind the cathedral too. | EyesTravelling - stock.adobe.com