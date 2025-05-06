Colleagues from Mecca Bingo take on epic Glasgow challenge to raise £5,000 for unpaid carers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of colleagues have taken on a mammoth 25-mile walk around Glasgow to raise money for the charity Carers Trust.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, who all work for Mecca Bingo venues in the area, raised £5,000 for the charity thanks to their Great Glasgow Walk.

It saw them set off at 9am from Drumchapel in the rain, passing through Paisley and finally reaching the finishing line nine hours later at Mecca Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carers Trust is a charity working to support the UK’s six million people who care for friends and family with a illness, disability or addiction. Around two-thirds of carers have had to cut back on working hours or give up their jobs completely because of their caring responsibilities. This has put them under huge pressure as the cost of living has soared, pushing many into poverty.

The group walked for 25 miles to raise money for Carers Trust

The money raised will be used to support carers with essential grants for household items and much-needed respite breaks.

Mike Donnison, General Manager of Mecca Blyth, said: “Carers Trust plays such a big part in the community, and at Mecca Bingo, the community is at the heart of everything we do. That’s why it feels only right to work hand-in-hand and give back. Many colleagues and customers are passionate about this cause, which supports people across the country, including those closest to us.

“It was a hard old slog, and we were relieved to cross the finish line - but it was all worth it. It gave us a chance to talk with passers-by and spread the word about the vital work Carers Trust does.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Docherty, Assistant Manager at Mecca Paisley, added: “Carers Trust is a great charity to support, one that many people might not know much about, so it's also a great opportunity to raise awareness.

Their route took them all around Glasgow

“I ended up with some blisters, so the last three miles didn’t go to plan. But it was a great achievement to finish and relax.”

Mecca Bingo’s parent company, The Rank Group Plc, has been in partnership with Carers Trust since 2014. The company has raised more than £4m to support unpaid carers in that time, with grants going to almost 15,000 carers.

Victoria Parker, Corporate Partnership Manager at Carers Trust, said: “We’re delighted the team from Mecca Bingo took on this challenge in support of Carers Trust. Unpaid carers across the UK are simply trying to do the right thing by friends and family, often at a great personal cost to their own finances and wellbeing. This vital money will help us and our network of local carer organisations to ease some of that pressure.”

To find your nearest local carer organisation, visit https://carers.org/