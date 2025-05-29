Looking for Bus Pass Users for Filming!

By Cath Walker
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 16:00 BST

Casper Black Casting is on the lookout for people over 65 in Glasgow, Bristol, Weymouth and Chelmsford who use the bus!

Following COVID, there has been a significant decline in travel among people over 65 in the UK— something we'd love to change. To help combat this trend, our client First Bus is on the hunt for bus pass super users who would be happy to share their stories of how they make the most of their bus travel, to inspire others to do the same.

Do you know someone who fits the bill?

If you are over 65, use a concession bus pass and live near to one of the above cities— we'd love to hear from you!

Casper Black Casting - Buss Pass

Please email today to tell us a little about you and the kinds of places you enjoy going to with your bus pass. Whether it’s heading to a walking group in the park, catching a show, visiting the seaside or meeting friends for coffee— we're looking for those who embrace life and use a bus pass to do it!

Email today to get involved: [email protected]

Casper Black Casting is a casting company that specialises in sourcing real people to feature in adverts, TV programmes, documentaries and case studies. For more information head to our website: https://www.casperblackcasting.com

