McDonald's Volunteers from Cumbernauld Restaurants Take Part In Litter Pick

Local Cumbernauld McDonald’s restaurant teams have taken part in a litter event in a bid to keep their local areas tidy. Fifteen crew members and helpers from the Cumbernauld Central Way and Craiglinn restaurants, which are owned and operated by local Franchisee Elliot Jardine, along with volunteers, collected an impressive 15 bags of rubbish between them.

Areas tidied up included North and South Carbrain in Cumbernauld – much of which is a part of an environmental green route. These locations were highlighted by local community groups as being heavily polluted by litter. The team were also joined by volunteers from the Carbrain & Hillcrest Community Council and Cragieburn Community Garden.

Lewis Jardine, Community Relations Manager at McDonald’s in Cumbernauld, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our fantastic team for giving their time to their local community, ensuring the areas we all enjoy are clear of litter – making them a better and brighter place for those that live here. We continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour. It’s particularly exciting to be a part of initiatives like this this year as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK. Thanks also to Carbrain & Hillcrest Council and Cragieburn Community Garden for joining our event.”

Kate Fromings, Secretary at Carbrain & Hillcrest Community Council, said: “We had a fantastic time joining the McDonald’s team and Cragieburn Community Garden on this litter pick. It’s so important that we keep our local areas tidy so thank you to Elliot and his team for leading the way and organising this event. We look forward to continuing to support the team in the future.”

Restaurant team who participated in the litter pick

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging). This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon since the programme began in the late ‘80s.