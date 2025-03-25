Raising a glass: Non-alcoholic drinks brand invites Glasgow to decide on new flavour to mark anniversary

To celebrate four years in the industry, a non-alcoholic drinks brand is calling for the Glasgow public to send in their suggestions for the next addition to its range.

ANON Drinks, born from parent company Alfresco - renowned for crafting premium soft drinks for some of the UK’s most notable restaurants, such as Pret a Manger - is on a mission to redefine the non-alcoholic drinks space.

With the demand for no & low options growing, ANON has expanded its portfolio to include alcohol-free versions of some of the UK’s favourite drinks, such as ‘Nogroni’ (Negroni), ‘Spiced Cane’ (Spiced Rum) and the popular ‘English Garden’ (Summer Cocktail). Now, as the brand marks its fourth anniversary, it wants its community to have a direct say in the future of non-alcoholic drinks.

The public is invited to share their ideas for the next exciting addition to its range, with the winner getting to see their creation come to life for everyone to enjoy, while also winning a year's supply of ANON Drinks.

ANON Drinks English Garden

The submission window is open until the 31st of April, with ANON welcoming all suggestions, whether classic favourites or bold, indulgent creations, from a non-alcoholic twist on a Margarita to a refreshing alcohol-free Mojito.

Speaking on the anniversary, Julian Ebbutt, Managing Director of Alfresco, said: “Reaching four years is a huge achievement for ANON, but we’re just getting started. We know that no & low is no longer a niche category - it’s a movement. And as more people seek high-quality, flavourful alternatives, we’re committed to continuing our mission of bringing exciting, well-crafted drinks to the table. This is a chance for our customers to cast their vote and have a say in what’s next. It’s also a way of thanking the incredible community that has supported us and helped us reach this milestone.”

He continued: “ANON isn’t about demonising alcohol, it’s about giving people more choice. Whether you’re cutting back or just want an option alongside your usual drink, ANON ensures you never have to compromise on great taste.”

ANON has been recognised for its innovation and quality with multiple industry awards. Its’ Bittersweet Aperitif won the Cold Beverages category at The Caterer’s Supplier Awards, while its’ English Garden received a Bronze medal at the London Spirit Awards and the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards.

To submit your suggestions, email [email protected].

Alternatively, to find out more about ANON, visit https://www.anondrinks.com/.