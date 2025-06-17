Sales Geek Glasgow hosts largest-ever Sales Club Event at Hampden Park Stadium

Sales Geek Glasgow has set a new benchmark for business networking and sales leadership with its flagship Sales Club Summer Accelerator event, held at Scotland’s national stadium, Hampden Park.

The event brought together nearly 200 entrepreneurs, small business owners, and sales professionals from across the West and Central Scotland, making it the largest Sales Club gathering in the UK to date.

The event’s keynote and panel sessions focused on authentic leadership, the importance of culture, empowering individuals, and fostering modern, unbiased approaches to talent. Attendees left with actionable insights greater, more in depth connections and a renewed sense of community.

Sales Geek Glasgow founded the Sales Club to change how local businesses perceive sales. Sales Geek Glasgow Franchise owner and Co-organiser of the event, Peter Barclay explained: “We wanted to give free training for a couple of reasons: to create a safe, supportive space for local businesses to build confidence, share challenges, and develop real-world sales skills, and to allow networking to happen based on relationships rather than pushy sales. Both of these reasons are driving ethical sales whilst breaking the stigma and making sales something everyone can succeed at.”

Networking at the event

The event’s success was made possible through vital collaborations with partners and sponsors including RBS, Hampden Park, Quensh, Mighty Atoms, Evolution Partnering, and charity partner Back Onside. Davie Sneddon, Sales Geek Glasgow Franchise owner and co-organiser, highlighted: “Partnerships are at the heart of the Sales Geek Glasgow Sales Club. We align with businesses that share our values building stronger business communities, creating safe spaces for growth, and supporting each other. Our sponsors are the driving force that makes this growth possible, helping us deliver free, high-quality sales training and business networking across the region.”

The journey to Hampden began when Sodexo Live staff experienced the energy of a Sales Club session at RBS, leading to an invitation to host the Summer Accelerator at the iconic stadium. The result was a vibrant day of learning, inspiration, and collaboration, with a record-breaking turnout. “With our team expanding and our new website launching, the timing was perfect to create something special, nearly 200 businesses coming together at Scotland’s national stadium to celebrate great sales practices with a focus on developing leadership.” added Peter Barclay.

Jamie Searle, Technical Sales Director at Quensh, said: “The fantastic Sales Club Summer Accelerator at Hampden, that we helped sponsor, was clear evidence of Sales Geek Glasgow’s ability and knowledge. The event proved their network strength, with huge attendance and amazing interaction throughout. Their networks and knowledge of everything sales-related are outstanding and we would recommend any business to engage with them.”

Alan Fair, Director at Contact Online Ltd, commented: “The Sales Leadership event at Hampden was buzzing with businesses, the exhibition a success, the talks thought-provoking and the panel at the end engaging.”

The hall fills up before the event

Kathryn Hume of Evolution Partnering Ltd, who both sponsored and participated in the leadership panel, shared: “A room full of passionate, Scottish entrepreneurs and seasoned execs all open to growth and personal development. We are in the right room, with the right tribe, the right energy, and face-to-face works every time. Outstanding event, great speakers, thanks again for the opportunity.”

