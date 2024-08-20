Vue venues in Glasgow celebrate 85 years of Batman with the return of eight classic films

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Caped Crusader turned 85 this year and to celebrate Vue venues in Glasgow are showcasing some of the comic book hero’s most loved films.

From Val Kilmer and George Clooney to Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, Vue will be revisiting some of the DC character’s most iconic interpretations.

The celebrations will be kicking off with not one but two animated classics returning to the big screen. In Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman is wrongly implicated in a series of mob boss murders, carried out by a new vigilante assassin. Meanwhile, in The Lego Batman Movie, a cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan.

In Batman Forever, Bruce Wayne’s alter-ego confronts a dastardly duo: Two-Face and the Riddler. When former District Attorney Harvey Dent incorrectly believes Batman caused the courtroom accident which left him disfigured on one side he unleashes a reign of terror on the good people of Gotham.

Fans can also catch Bruce and his famous sidekick in Batman & Robin, where the duo are working side-by-side to stop the villains of Gotham City. However, there is tension appearing between them, especially when one villainess who calls herself Poison Ivy can make anyone fall in love with her... literally.

Needing no introduction, The Dark Knight will also be screening at Vue. Follow Batman as he juggles the day-to-day role of playboy millionaire while keeping Gotham safe from the infamous Joker. Needing no introduction, all three films from the The Dark Knight Trilogy– Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises – will also be screening at Vue.

Follow Batman as he juggles the day-to-day role of playboy millionaire while keeping Gotham safe from the likes of Scarecrow, Joker and Bane. Finally, watched the latest incarnation of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, which follows Bruce as he is taunted by a sadistic serial killer that will eventually lead back to Batman’s own dark past.

Chris Jackson, General Manager at Vue Glasgow St Enoch, said: “With a rich history spanning an impressive 85 years it’s no wonder that we’ve seen so many incarnations of DC’s most famous character. Whether you’ve seen them a dozen times or not at all, nothing compares to seeing these films the way they were meant to be shown – on the big screen.”

Full listings

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm – From 30 August

The Lego Batman Movie – From 30 August

Batman Forever – From 6 September

Batman & Robin – From 13 September

The Dark Knight The Dark Knight Trilogy – From 20 September

The Batman – From 27 September

Tickets cost from £4.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit www.myvue.com