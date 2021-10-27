COP26: What Glasgow schools will close during COP26? Will it impact school run?

Schools across Glasgow will be impacted when COP26 starts next weekend.

Around 25,000 delegates and world leaders will be attending the climate summit, which starts on Sunday and runs until November 12.

With increased traffic and a number of key routes closed during the summit, congestion will be a bigger issue than usual.

With that in mind, Glasgow City Council will be closing a few schools near to the SEC - where the summit will be held - and has issued advice to parents who do the school run.

What schools are closed during COP26?

Four schools will be closed during November 1-2, when the congestion is expected to be at its worst. These are also the days when world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, will be in attendance.

The following schools will be closed during those dates:

Glasgow Gaelic School – nursery, primary and secondary

Anderston Primary

St Patrick’s Primary & Sandyford Day Nursery

Cranstonhill Nursery

Families were sent letters before the October school break to let them know about the exceptional closures.

Each school is also sending out details of the work being prepared by staff for children.

How will COP26 impact the school run?

The council has issued advice to parents ahead of the climate summit, warning of the impact it will have on the roads and urging them to plan ahead.

The letter said: “Due to the significance of the event and importance of the attendees, the security operation around the venues and surrounding areas, on certain days, will be substantial.

The eyes of the world will be on Glasgow

“This will affect our school communities because the council has been asked to close key routes in Glasgow to facilitate the COP26 events, as part of this security operation and due to the number of visitors expected in the city.

“These measures are essential to make sure everyone, residents and visitors alike, remain safe, but they will cause congestion and disruption. They will affect how people get to and from work and school. However, we have been preparing for the conference for a number of months now and have plans to help keep Glasgow moving and lessen the impact on people’s lives.

“The best way that our parent/carers and staff can help to minimise the impact on themselves is to: plan ahead; allow more time for your journey; leave the car at home and use public transport, walk or cycle, where possible. We have been trying to encourage more active travel and this is an ideal time to start using public transport or walk or cycle to school/nursery.

“It is also likely that we will see unplanned disruption caused by activists and campaigners during COP26 and again staying up to date with on the day travel disruption and thinking about alternative plans will help reduce the likelihood of disrupted journeys.”

How do I find out what roads are closed during COP26?

For more information about what roads will be closed during the climate summit, or to see congestion maps showing where traffic will be the worst, visit the Get Ready Glasgow website.

What is Glasgow City Council saying about this?

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “The schools and nurseries which have been granted an exceptional closure by the Scottish Government have sent communications to their families to give them plenty of notice of the alternative learning for the two days due to road closures and restrictions that will impact travel around their school or nursery.