Joe Biden, the Queen and other big names attending COP26

The Queen has joined the list of big names coming to Glasgow in November for COP26.

When is she coming: It was announced last week that she would be attending a reception for the international summit on November 1.

Who else is coming: The monarch is not the only big name who is coming to Glasgow for the event.

US President Joe Biden is among the 120 heads of state who are due to attend COP26.

It was also announced earlier this year that Pope Francis will be travelling to Glasgow, if his health allows it. The event will be one of his first big public appearances since undergoing colon surgery in July. However, it has been confirmed that he will not be holding a public mass as part of his visit.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg could also make an appearance. She had originally said she would not be attending COP26 over concerns that some countries would not be able to attend because of the vaccine roll-out, before changing her mind after Britain offered to vaccinate delegates.

What is COP26: The aim of the meeting is to speed up the process of reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change. It was originally due to take place last year, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where will it be held: The Scottish Events Campus (SEC) will be the venue for the event.

Will roads be closed: Yes, a number of nearby roads, including the Clydeside Expressway, will be shut during the event. Other roads, like Finnieston Street, will be local access only.

Will there be protests: Protests are expected to take place during the conference, with Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, even stating that protesters were ‘welcome’. It has already been announced that around 10,000 police officers will be deployed each day during the conference.