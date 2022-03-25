Decision on merging two Glasgow schools postponed

The future of two Glasgow primary schools remains uncertain as the decision on whether or not to merge them into one was delayed by councillors.

Members of the city administration committee had been expected to approve the recommendations to merge St Stephen’s school and St Kevin’s primary, which have both been operating in the Sighthill Community Campus since November 2019.

A report on the merger was presented to councillors yesterday (Thursday) morning who were advised that the item had been withdrawn as it did not meet the local authority’s statutory requirements.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council made £275,000 from the properties.

Glasgow City Council had been proposing to close St Stephen’s and St Kevin’s additional learning needs primary and reopen the building as one inclusive learning environment despite concerns from parents who are worried children at St Kevin’s won’t get the specialist support they need – with more than a dozen against the proposals.

Education officers were asked to explain by council leader Susan Aitken why the paper had been removed from the agenda.

An officer told the committee: “The paper didn’t meet the statutory requirements. This means that the report needs to have been placed on the council’s website for a period of three weeks.

“That hadn’t been done and it only came to light that we hadn’t met our statutory requirements late on so the paper had to be withdrawn. Apologies for that.”

Chairwoman councillor Susan Aitken responded: “That’s understandable – these things happen. Colleagues this paper has now been withdrawn from the agenda today.”