Using data from the Care Inspectorate league table, we have put together this list of the 20 best nurseries in East Renfrewshire.

Nurseries are ranked by the Care Inspectorate from 0 to 6 points - six points being excellent, one point being unsatisfactory - across four categories: setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning.

All nurseries mentioned have been graded in the last six years. The grading system runs from 0 to 24. The Care Inspectorate awarded no perfect scores after previously awarded 3 full marks in 2023, none in 2022, three in 2021, and two in 2020.

Prior to the pandemic the number of top performing nurseries reached double figures each year, peaking at 36 outstanding nurseries in 2016.

Take a look below at the 20 best nurseries in East Renfrewshire for 2024.

1 . Glenwood Family Centre Glenwood Family Centre was graded on May 9 2023, it's provided by East Renfrewshire Council and does not take children under 3. It scored 23, making it the highest ranking nursery class in East Renfrewshire. | Contributed

2 . Giffnock Nursery Class Giffnock Nursery Class is provided by East Renfrewshire Council, it does not take children under 3. It was graded on June 22 2020, and scored 22. | Google Maps

3 . Isobel Mair Family Centre Isobel Mair Family Centre is provided by East Renfrewshire Council and does take children under 3. It was graded November 14, 2019, and scored 22. | Google Maps