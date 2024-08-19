Nurseries are ranked by the Care Inspectorate from 0 to 6 points - six points being excellent, one point being unsatisfactory - across four categories: setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning. Glasgow and Edinburgh have the highest number of nurseries that scored 20 and above, indicating at least one their services was rated “excellent”, with 101 in Glasgow and 94 in Edinburgh. However, Glasgow has about 35,000 children under five, so the ratio of top nurseries per child put Scotland’s largest city in the bottom 20 councils for top nurseries, while Edinburgh was mid-table. All nurseries mentioned have been graded in the last six years. The grading system runs from 0 to 24, and no schools inspected in 2024 have achieved a perfect mark of 25.