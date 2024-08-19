Using data from the Care Inspectorate league table, we have put together this list of the 20 best nurseries in Glasgow.
Nurseries are ranked by the Care Inspectorate from 0 to 6 points - six points being excellent, one point being unsatisfactory - across four categories: setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning. Glasgow and Edinburgh have the highest number of nurseries that scored 20 and above, indicating at least one their services was rated “excellent”, with 101 in Glasgow and 94 in Edinburgh. However, Glasgow has about 35,000 children under five, so the ratio of top nurseries per child put Scotland’s largest city in the bottom 20 councils for top nurseries, while Edinburgh was mid-table. All nurseries mentioned have been graded in the last six years. The grading system runs from 0 to 24, and no schools inspected in 2024 have achieved a perfect mark of 25.
The Care Inspectorate only awarded 3 top marks in 2023, none in 2022, three in 2021, and two in 2020. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic the number of top performing nurseries reached double figures each year, peaking at 36 outstanding nurseries in 2016.
The highest graded primary school in 2024 in Glasgow was St. Clares Day Nursery, which was the eighth highest graded nursery school in Scotland in 2024.
Take a look below at the 20 best nurseries in Glasgow.
