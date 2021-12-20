Easterhouse school’s climate change book becomes Christmas hit

An interactive children’s book on climate change, written by S6 pupils at Lochend Community High School, has become a Christmas hit.

The book, ‘Stars of the Planet’, was produced by seven S6 pupils at the Easterhouse secondary school and uses word searches, mazes and counting games to explore the causes and effects of climate change.

Christmas hit

Following a marketing campaign across social media and a successful day’s trading at St Enoch’s Centre, over 100 copies of the book have been sold and there are plans to make it a permanent fixture in the school’s library as part of the legacy of COP26.

Created as part of the CityFibre Young Enterprise (YE) Scotland Company Programme, taking place across Glasgow schools, the project has formed a key part of the students learning over the past few months, with the students working towards their SCQF Level 6 Qualification for entrepreneurship.

The YE Scotland Company Programme, in partnership with CityFibre, helps nurture the next generation of Glasgow entrepreneurs, by challenging senior phase school students to set up and run their own businesses. The students are required to manage the manufacture of products or set up a service, control costs and deliver a sales and marketing campaign, learning skills in communication, finance and problem solving.

What is the school saying?

Lochend Community High School teacher, Heather Kerr, said: “As part of the Company Programme the team were quick to identify sustainability as a key theme they were all passionate about.

“With Glasgow hosting COP -26 this year they were very motivated to do their bit and produce a product that would keep COP26 legacy alive.

“‘Stars of the Planet’ has been a huge success because it focuses on educating young people about the causes and effects of climate change, while developing literacy, numeracy and problem-solving skills.

“The experience they gain through the Company Programme is priceless. They experience the highs and lows associated running a business. They learn how to communicate effectively, work within a team and solve problems for themselves. Our young people gain confidence and become more resilient as they progress throughout the year. The addition of the SCQF qualification is an added bonus and rewards the young people for the hard work and commitment they have demonstrated all year.”

Glasgow schools project

Nine teams from six Glasgow schools took part in the Young Enterprise Christmas Fair at St Enoch’s, with CityFibre alongside to offer support.

In March 2022, all teams enrolled in the Company Programme will present their businesses to a panel of judges to find the top team in Glasgow.

David Cannon, CityFibre’s city manager for Glasgow said: “The Young Enterprise Company Programme is an excellent opportunity for young people to develop their skills and gain first-hand experience of what it is like to run a business. The enthusiasm of the students and their tremendous businesses ideas were very evident at the Christmas Fair.