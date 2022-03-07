Glasgow Clyde College to host in person open day this week

Glasgow Clyde College will welcome prospective students back through its doors this month for its first open day since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Taking place on Wednesday, between 10am and 2pm at the Anniesland Campus, the open day will allow students to see the college’s excellent facilities, as well as give them the opportunity to chat with staff and lecturers to get a feel for the wide range of courses on offer.

Through immersive and interactive displays, attendees will get the chance to learn about state-of-the-art printing, graphic design, audio engineering, air flight simulation, cyber security, welding and much more.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Clyde College is hosting an open day.

‘Cannot wait’

Commenting on the open day, Jon Vincent, principal and chief executive of Glasgow Clyde College, said: “We cannot wait to welcome prospective students back onto our campus.

“During lockdown, we all adapted incredibly to the 'new normal' of online teaching and virtual open days, however, we are delighted to be able to do this all face-to-face once again."