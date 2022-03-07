Glasgow Clyde College to host in person open day this week

Taking place on Wednesday, between 10am and 2pm at the Anniesland Campus, the open day will allow students to see the college’s excellent facilities, as well as give them the opportunity to chat with staff and lecturers to get a feel for the wide range of courses on offer.
Through immersive and interactive displays, attendees will get the chance to learn about state-of-the-art printing, graphic design, audio engineering, air flight simulation, cyber security, welding and much more.
‘Cannot wait’
Commenting on the open day, Jon Vincent, principal and chief executive of Glasgow Clyde College, said: “We cannot wait to welcome prospective students back onto our campus.
“During lockdown, we all adapted incredibly to the 'new normal' of online teaching and virtual open days, however, we are delighted to be able to do this all face-to-face once again."
More information about the open day can be found on the Glasgow Clyde College website.