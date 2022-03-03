Glasgow paramedic science student first to be awarded Young Scot Mentorship

A paramedic science student from Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) was the first in Scotland to be awarded a Young Scot Mentorship by the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

Second year student Kiera Willis was given the chance of a lifetime to shadow SAS’s chief executive Pauline Howie OBE and receive support, advice and a unique insight into working at the highest level of the lifesaving service.

She was chosen from hundreds of students around Scotland to take part in the mentorship last November, and while it was initially an eight-week arrangement, Pauline was so impressed with Keira’s dedication that it was extended for another two months.

What did she do?

Pauline visited the University’s School of Health and Life Science ahead of International Women’s Day on Tuesday March 8 to meet staff and students, and talk about the mentorship.

Kiera Willis (right) was given the chance to shadow SAS’s chief executive Pauline Howie OBE.

She was also given a tour of the impressive simulation centre, which looks and feels like a real hospital, and view paramedic students practicing in the home environments area, which simulates community care.

Pauline said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Kiera for this inaugural mentorship with Young Scot, and I’ve found her enthusiasm and dedication inspiring. I hope it has proved to be a valuable tool in helping her gain some insights into working for the service, particularly for her time studying paramedicine.

“Our student paramedics have played a vital part in the fight against Covid-19, helping to alleviate some of the pressures caused by the pandemic. So, I’m pleased to meet with students, to see some of the clinical learning taking place and to answer any questions they might have.”

‘So proud of me’

Kiera (19) from Largs, got the inspiration to pursue a career in paramedicine from her mum Suzanne, who has been an ambulance technician for seven years and is about to qualify as a paramedic.

She said: “I have always been interested in a career in healthcare and I decided that paramedicine was for me after hearing all about my mum’s training and helping her study. I’m looking forward to working with her one day. She is so proud of me and my biggest supporter.

“It was for that very reason that I applied for the mentorship experience with Pauline Howie. I’m someone who would consider themselves to have natural leadership qualities, however, I’m not as confident as I wish to be.

“Coming into the experience, I was unsure of what to expect. I had an understanding that this aimed to develop my knowledge and understanding of leadership, but I was unsure how this would take form.

“I soon got to know that this was a really individualised experience, and I was in control of who I wanted to speak to and what I wanted to learn. Getting to shadow and hear advice from Pauline herself was an amazing opportunity and it became a very personalised experience that has helped me to grow in confidence.”

First of its kind

GCU’s BSc Paramedic Science is the first full-time undergraduate degree of its kind in Scotland. The University’s state-of-the-art simulation laboratory with its life-like training mannequins and technology gives students an authentic learning experience.

Paramedicine professional lead Samantha Paterson, from the University’s School of Health and Life Sciences, said: “We are extremely proud of the dedication and commitment of all our students to the advancement of the paramedic profession in Scotland.