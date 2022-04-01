Glasgow primary schools and nurseries could close later this month during strikes

Glasgow primary schools and nurseries could be closed for two more days in April, with strike action looming.

The city council has sent a letter to school parents warning them that industrial action on April 20 and 21 could leave them with ‘no option’ but to close nurseries, primary and ASL schools.

Secondary schools will remain open, however, some services will be impacted.

Strikes were due to take place last week as part of the ongoing equal pay dispute, however, a late agreement led unions to cancel the March strikes.

What does the letter state?

The letter reads: “I am writing to update you on the next potential dates for industrial action by groups of council staff that will have an impact on our schools and nurseries.

“Unison and GMB have notified the council of their intention to take strike action on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 April. As this will affect many of our Education Services staff, we may be left with no option but to close nurseries, primary schools and ASL schools on these dates and wanted to give you time to plan alternative arrangements.

“However, you will be aware that the strike action planned for last week was called off by the unions ahead of strike days, but I felt that I needed to highlight the next round of potential industrial action ahead of the two-week Spring break as pupils will not be returning to schools until Tuesday 19 April.

“Secondary schools will remain open but, in the event of strike action going ahead, there will be restrictions on service as follows:

There will be no breakfast club or mid-morning snack provision

School meals will take the form of packed lunch / snacks. Pupils not in receipt of free school meals should bring a packed lunch as should pupils with special dietary needs.

There will be no after school care provision as all school lets will be cancelled.

Escort provision for pupils entitled to transport cannot be guaranteed and parents / carers are asked to make alternative arrangements.

“We are also making plans, if the action goes ahead, to support primary school families who are eligible on financial grounds for free school meals and we will update the council web pages when this is confirmed.

“I will let you know immediately of any news if there is suspension of the industrial action so please visit the council’s social media channels for updates and look out for any media reports over the next couple of weeks.