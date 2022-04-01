Glasgow weather: Snow set to hit Glasgow on Saturday

We could see snow in Glasgow this weekend.

On Saturday, we can expect snow in the region with slight chances of rain. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 7 degrees.

Moving on to Sunday, clouds are to be expected with showers in most areas in the Glasgow region. However, Glasgow itself looks to have no chance of rain. Temperatures could rise slightly in Cumbernauld, at 8 degrees with others looking to sit at 7 degrees.

The feels like temperature in Glasgow tonight could be as low as 5.