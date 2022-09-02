Primary, nursery, and additional support for learning schools will close for three days next week amidst strike action across Scotland.

When are the Glasgow school strikes?

Glasgow City Council have released a statement notifying the public about industrial strike action taking place at schools and nurseries on Tuesday 6, Wednesday 7, and Thursday 8 September next week.

The mid-week strike means that all nurseries, primaries, and assisted support for learning (ASL) schools will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday - but operating as normal on Monday 5 September, and Friday 9 September.

Strikes are set to hit schools across Scotland next month.

Will I get a refund for nursery charges?

Yes, nursery charges will be refunded for any strike days - and the council intend to provide all free school meal entitled families with a direct payment to their bank accounts to cover the three days. Updates on this will be posted to the council’s website here.

The strike will involve many of Glasgow’s Education Services staff - and will include early years staff, support for learning workers, escorts, and administration staff.

Catering, janitorial, cleaning services, and school crossing patrollers will also be involved.

Prior strikes in Glasgow allowed for the continued operation of schools, but due to the extent of next week’s strike action, Glasgow City Council took the decision to close all of the cities primary, early learning and childcare establishments, as well as ASL schools.

At the time of writing, Friday 2 September, all secondary schools will remain open, with certain restrictions on services - which include:

No breakfast club or mid-morning snack provision

School meals will be offered in the form of packed lunch / snacks - meaning pupils not in receipt of free school meals should bring a packed lunch, alongside pupils with special dietary needs

No after school care provision as all school lets will be cancelled.