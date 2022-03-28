Glasgow schools to open as normal this week, after strike action suspended

Glasgow primary schools and nurseries will be open as normal this week, after strike action was suspended.

Glasgow City Council staff were supposed to be going on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the ongoing arguments over equal pay claims.

However, unions GMB and Unison announced on Friday that the planned strike had been postponed.

Glasgow City Council posted on social media: “The industrial action planned for Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 March has been suspended ...our primary schools and nurseries will open as normal and potential care service disruption now averted.”

Responding to the suspension of strike action by members of GMB Scotland and Unison Scotland in Glasgow City Council, GMB Scotland Organiser Sean Baillie said: “Our members have suspended their strike action scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday, following assurances from the council leader that the 2019 deal will be maintained for negotiations over interim payments, and that those payments will be delivered by October.

“This is not a decision taken lightly. There is a deep mistrust of the council among our members, and particularly toward the unelected officials who have consistently hindered progress to tackle the pay discrimination which they imposed.