Glasgow school children were excluded hundreds of times during the last academic year despite lockdown.

Secondary Knightswood had the highest number of mainstream schools, recording 40 exclusion incidents during the year 2020 to 2021.

Social, emotional and behavioural needs (SEBN) school Westmuir High carried out more than 50 exclusions during the year.

Shawlands Academy had 20 exclusion incidents alongside Hillpark Secondary School, which experienced the same number. Bannerman High was the only high school with no exclusions over the 12 months.

Over 30 primaries also had exclusions – but the vast majority did not.

What has the council said?

Councillor Chris Cunningham, city convener for education, skills and early years said: “Our schools continue to focus on reducing exclusions as if children and young people are not in school they are not learning, and there’s been a 94 per cent drop in exclusions since 2007.

“School staff work really hard to understand why some pupils act in a particular way and will identify the correct supports to meet the individual needs of these children and young people to enable them to continue their learning.

“Short exclusions should only be used if there is no other option available and all other nurturing approaches explored to avoid time away from learning.”

How have the figures changed over the years?

The number of children being removed from high schools has dropped dramatically since 2017 to 2018 from 642 to 312.

In 2020 to 2021 a total of 256 secondary pupils were excluded compared to 61 primary children. Eighty per cent of pupils were excluded only once.

The statistics presented on school exclusions were prepared for the Operational Performance and Delivery Scrutiny Committee this week following a request from a councillor.

Councillor Martin Bartos asked for further details on statistics regarding school exclusions and data regarding children excluded multiple times.

The council replied: “Ultimately alternative pathways and supports are put in place to best meet pupils needs on a case by case basis.”

Secondary school exclusion incidents in Glasgow 2020 to 2021

All Saints Secondary School – 6

Ardsgoil Glasgow Gaelic Secondary School – 1

Bannerman High School – 0

Bellahouston Academy – 17

Castlemilk High School – 5

Cleveden Secondary School – 9

Drumchapel High School – 6

Eastbank Academy – 19

Govan High School – 15

Hillhead High School – 1

Hillpark Secondary School -20

Holyrood Secondary School – 1

Hyndland Secondary School – 4

John Paul Academy – 11

King’s Park Secondary School – 3

Knightswood Secondary School – 40

Lochend Community High School – 12

Lourdes Secondary School – 12

Notre Dame High School – 6

Rosshall Academy- 10

Shawlands Academy – 20

Smithycroft Secondary School – 9

Springburn Academy – 13

St Andrew’s Secondary School – 10

St Margaret Mary’s Secondary School – 4

St Mungo’s Academy- 18

St Paul’s High School – 2

St Roch’s Secondary School – 2

St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School – 27

Whitehill Secondary School – 9

Total 312

Primary school exclusion incidents in Glasgow 2020 to 2021

Alexandra Parade Primary School – 5

Antonine Primary School – 2

Aultmore Park Primary School – 1

Balornock Primary School – 1

Blairdardie Primary School – 3

Camstradden Primary School – 2

Carmyle Primary School – 1

Elmvale Primary School – 3

Golfhill Primary School – 2

Gowanbank Primary School – 1

John Paul II Primary School -1

Knightswood Primary School -2

Mosspark Primary School – 5

Our Lady Of Peace Primary School – 1

Pirie Park Primary School – 1

Riverbank Primary School – 1

Riverside Primary School – 1

Sandaig Primary School – 1

Sandwood Primary School – 2

St Catherine’s Primary School – 2

St Charles’ Primary School – 3

St Cuthbert’s Primary School – 1

St George’s Primary School – 1

St Maria Goretti Primary School – 3

St Martha’s Primary School – 3

St Monica’s (Milton) Primary School – 8

St Mungo’s Primary School – 1

St Paul’s (Shettleston) Primary School – 1

St Paul’s (Whiteinch) Primary School – 3

St Philomena’s Primary School – 4

St Timothy’s Primary School – 9

Thorntree Primary School – 1

Toryglen Primary School – 2

Total: 79

Exclusion incidents during 2020 to 2021 at schools for children with additional support needs

Abercorn Secondary School – 7

Hollybrook Academy – 1