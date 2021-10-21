The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is coming to Glasgow from Saturday, October 31 - but what does that mean for football fixtures across the city?

Cop26 is expected to attract 20,000 delegates from all over the world to Scotland’s largest city with security ramped up and various road closures in place for the two week long event.

For football fans, changes to Celtic and Rangers fixture lists have been put in place to accommodate the conference.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event:

When is COP26?

COP26 will take place from Sunday October 31st to Friday November 12th.

The climate conference will be held at Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus – home of the Hydro, SECC and Armadillo buildings.

What is COP26?

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference.

The conference is so named as it is the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the third meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA3).

This conference is the first time that parties are expected to commit to enhanced ambition since COP21. Parties are required to carry out every five years, as outlined in the Paris Agreement, a process colloquially known as the ‘ratchet mechanism’.

How will COP26 impact Celtic and Rangers fixtures?

Due to the scale of COP26, Police Scotland have warned that they will be unable to facilitate two major at-home fixtures on the same day during COP26.

As a result, Celtic’s Europa League match against Ferencvaros was moved to last Tuesday has been given a new kick-off time.

It took place at 3.30pm on October 19, with the Parkhead side running out 2-0 winners but the game was originally due to take place on matchday four of the Europa League calendar.

UEFA must schedule two home matches on matchday three, due to stewarding and police officers not being able to accommodate two fixtures on matchday four.

As for domestic fixtures, Celtic will have no home matches during rhe confrence while Rangers will have just one.

Who are Celtic playing during COP26?

During that time, Celtic will play two matches, one in the Scottish Premiership and another in the Europa League, both away from home.

They will however be at home to Livingston the day before the conference gets underway on Saturday, October 30.

Here are Celtic’s fixtures during Cop26:

Ferencvaros (A), Tuesday November 4, Kick off: 8pm (BST)

Dundee (A), Saturday November 7, Kick off: 3pm (BST)

Who are Rangers playing during COP26?

During that time, Rangers will play three matches, two in the Scottish Premiership and one in Europa League, with two away from home and one at Ibrox.

They also face Aberdeen at home on Wednesday, October 27, just days before the conference id due to get underway.

Here are Rangers’ fixtures during Cop26:

Motherwell (A), Saturday October 31, Kick off 12pm (BST)

Brondby (A), Thursday November 4, Kick off 5:45pm (BST)

Ross County (H), Saturday November 7, Kick off 3pm (BST)

Glasgow road closures during COP26

There is expected to be some disruption to travel during the conference dates.

The main road closures that will be in place are:

The A814 Clydeside Expressway (the main route west along the riverside)

Clyde Arc (Squinty bridge)

Finnieston Street

