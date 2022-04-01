Parents and pupils at Glasgow primary ‘shocked’ as car free zone ruled out

Parents and pupils at a Glasgow primary school facing traffic dangers have been “shocked” that a car free zone for their area has been ruled out.

The volume and speed of traffic at Tinto Primary School on Nether Auldhouse Road and in nearby streets has been a problem for some time.

During yesterday’s full council meeting councillor Anna Richardson confirmed that officers are now looking to create a park and stride zone, which will encourage parents to walk the last part of the journey at the south Glasgow school.

The announcement came after local councillor Baillie Kyle Thornton asked what steps would be taken to address road safety concerns there.

Tinto Primary School in Glasgow won’t be getting a car free zone.

Councillor Richardson said: “I am aware that there have been ongoing discussions about road safety in this area.

“Previously the council promoted a traffic regulation order to permit the introduction of double yellow line restrictions and “keep clear” markings next to the school to discourage parking.

“The council also signalised the junction of Hillpark Drive at Nether Auldhouse Road to promote parents walking to the school and parking away from the school.

“Road safety officers are now liaising with the principal teacher to support the introduction of park and stride which again encourages parents to walk that last bit of the journey.”

Councillor Richardson also confirmed that that after the Easter holidays there will be 51 car free zones in place but these are not always suitable for every school.

Officers will now investigate possible options to reduce traffic danger from the streets surrounding Tinto Primary School such as Hillpark Drive.

Baillie Kyle Thornton responded: “Parents, staff and pupils were shocked when the council turned around – having told us that the school would get a car free zone – that it was no longer practical on Hillpark Drive due to the set up.

“Will the convener commit to work with staff to improve what are quite frankly failing traffic measures at Hillpark Drive and to work directly with school and parents about how we can reduce the volume and speed of traffic.”

Councillor Richardson said she was committed to helping and making sure a solution was found after she stood down as an elected member in five weeks’ time.