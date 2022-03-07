Record number of Glasgow school leavers going on to positive destinations

A record number of Glasgow school leavers have gone on to positive destinations, according to a new council report.

A report, to be presented to the council’s Education, Skills and Early Years City Policy Committee later this week, shows that 96.2 per cent of Glasgow school leavers went to a positive destination.

This is despite there being ongoing challenges in the employment landscape, as many employers are still struggling as a result of Covid-19 and thus not offering as many job or apprenticeship opportunities.

Better than average

The positive destination figure for Glasgow - a record in the city - is also higher than the Scottish average, which sits at 95.5 per cent.

The proportion entering higher education (college or university) has also reached a record high, at 43.95 per cent.

The total number of young people who left school to either higher or further education is 71.87 per cent, which is also higher than the national average of 68.4 per cent.

The report states: “This is an excellent achievement for our schools and reflects the impact of our improvement in Higher results and the excellent widening access programme and support provided by our schools and the headquarters Towards Better Futures widening access officer.”

The number of unemployed young people has also fallen, from 430 to 175, in the last three years.

School achievements

Two Glasgow schools have seen 100 per cent of their students going to positive destinations - St Roch’s Secondary School and the Gaelic School.

There are 12 schools which have just 3 or fewer young people in a negative destination.

How has this been achieved?

The report praises the impact of the Towards Better Futures strategy. It takes young people who are seen as at risk of ending up in a negative destination or who are already in one, and supports them find opportunities based on their interests and aspirations.

Other schemes which are mentioned in the report are: a mentorship scheme to support vulnerable young students through their college courses; placing coordinators in every secondary school to help young people reach positive destinations, whether by helping them with apprenticeship applications or supporting those who are at risk of leaving to a negative destination; and mentoring young S5 and S6 pupils.

What is a positive destination?